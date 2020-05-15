Harlan Blount
Louisville - Harlan Benton Blount, 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 12, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky following a recent illness.
Harlan Blount was born in Decaturville, TN to Latham and Sarah (Keeton) Blount on December 24, 1932. He married Nella Faye Sykes on May 21, 1955, in St. Louis, MO. They lived in Louisville for most of their 64 years of marriage before her death in January 2020. Harlan's funeral will be held on their 65th wedding anniversary, as they will be joined together again for eternity.
He grew up on a farm where his parents instilled a lifelong love for learning and his teachers encouraged him to attend college. He graduated from Decaturville High School where he was vice-president of his class. He attended business school in Nashville and later attended Washington University in St. Louis and Baylor University in Waco. Harlan graduated with a Bachelor's degree in business from Memphis State University (now University of Memphis) in 1959. He earned a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Louisville in 1971 and later taught there as an adjunct instructor.
Harlan served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957 and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and Waco, TX. He earned the rank of staff sergeant before leaving the Air Force to complete his college education. He spent most of his career working for South Central Bell as an accountant, data processing specialist, certified internal auditor, and as the Kentucky state treasurer for South Central Bell. Harlan worked for the telephone company in Nashville, Atlanta, Louisville, and AT&T in New York City, and eventually retired in Louisville in 1993.
He was an active member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years and also a member of Beargrass Christian Church for the past 5 years. Harlan loved the Lord and served Him as a deacon, church treasurer, Sunday School teacher, and volunteered for countless church projects. He had a relentless passion for reading (especially history) and growing almost any plant from vegetables to flowers. He also never passed up an opportunity to go golfing — even as recently as 2019. Harlan enjoyed traveling with Nella and visited most of the United States and many countries abroad.
Most of all, Harlan treasured spending time with his family, especially when it involved watching UK and U of L sports, playing cards and other games, going to restaurants, or just laughing and enjoying each other's company at home. He loved sharing his knowledge about nature and his life on the farm with his children and grandchildren. He wrote multiple short stories about those childhood farm experiences. Those who knew him well described him as a truly kind, honest, selfless, generous, and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law, and friend.
Harlan Blount is preceded in death by his wife, Nella Blount, his parents, Latham and Sarah Blount, his sister, Nancy Blount, and his brother, Robert Blount.
Harlan leaves behind to cherish his memory two children, David Blount (Cindy) and Susan Quelly (Thomas), four grandchildren, Amanda Quelly, Sarah Quelly, Andrea Cull (Kennon), and Tyler Blount (Taylor), and one great-grandchild, Savannah Cull.
The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for the care provided by the Episcopal Church Home staff, as well as Home Instead caregiver, Jennifer Risen, for almost 5 years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small private family visitation and funeral will be held Thursday, May 21st at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218. An entombment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorial gifts can be made to Melbourne Heights Baptist Church, Beargrass Christian Church, or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.