Louisville - Harlene Morris age 54 of Louisville Ky passed away October 29th at Baptist East Hospital surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her son's Eugene and Michael Morris, Daughter Liquesha Dickerson and Granddaughters Nevaeh, Makiya, Ariana Morris and Grandson Eugene Morris Jr. Also survived by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Services will be held at Spirit filled New Life Church Ministries 4936 Hazelwood Ave 40214. Visitation begins at 10a-12p Funeral starts at 12pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
