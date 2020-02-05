Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Harley Parker Obituary
Harley Parker

Highview - Harley Boyd Parker, 83, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Louisville East Post-Acute Care, surrounded by family and loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Lee Ward Parker; his sister Eilene Fuller, his children Rhonda Bishop (Mitchell) and Jeffrey Parker; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Harley had an enormous spirit and a penchant for tall tales and big fish stories. His visitation is Friday, February 7th at Schoppenhorst Underwood-Brooks at 4895 N Preston Hwy, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 begins at 3pm with a brief service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Home of the Innocence or a . Full Obituary can be seen at www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
