Rev. Harold A. Linn
Louisville - Rev. Harold A. Linn, born September 27, 1937 in Wakefield, MI. Died on April 23, 2019 in Louisville, KY after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his father Richard V. Linn, mother Sally (Niemela) Linn, brothers Robert "Bob" Linn and Richard "Kenny" Linn.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Joanne (Seppi) Linn; daughter Patricia "Patti" Linn and her husband Albertus "Al" Gorman, sons Timothy "Tim" Linn and Bruce Linn; grandsons Michael and Adam Gorman and Foster and Asher Linn. He is also survived by his brothers Edward "Ed" (Donna) Linn and Chris (Marybeth) Linn and his sisters Sally (Chet) Crawford and Merry Linn, many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Harold was a retired Lutheran minister who served parishes in Michigan, Florida and Indiana over his career. Most recently, he served Redeemer Lutheran Church in Louisville for over 20 years until his retirement.
Harold, known to many as "Jiggs," was an avid golfer, an athlete in high school and seminary, remaining a lifelong sports lover. His family was his greatest joy—and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandsons.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church (3640 River Park Drive, Louisville). Visitation will take place from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a memorial service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019