Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Harold Allen Janes

Harold Allen Janes Obituary
Harold Allen Janes

Louisville - 91, passed away at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital November 28, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Kentucky February 19, 1928. Harold was a WW2 Veteran in the Air Corps.

Harold is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Janes; parents, Nettie Boblitt Janes and John D. Janes.

He is survived by his son, Alan Janes.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway 40216 from 2:00PM - 8:00PM.

Services will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home at 12:30 P.M.

Burial will follow service at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
