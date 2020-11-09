Harold "Hal" Aubrey Taylor



Jeffersontown - Harold Aubrey Taylor, 93, of Jeffersontown, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home. He was born and raised in the west end of Louisville to Herbert and Ora Taylor on June 24, 1927. He loved his family and faith community at Jeffersontown Christian Church where he was an Elder, Chairman of the Board, and long-serving Sunday School teacher.



He was a standout multi-sport athlete at duPont Manual High School and was selected to their Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2002. He entered the U.S. Coast Guard after high school during World War II and subsequently served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He played football and baseball at Western Kentucky University, where he earned his Bachelors degree; he earned his Masters degree from Indiana University. He taught at Eastern, Seneca, and Jeffersontown High Schools and drove a gas truck for Marathon Oil Company, retiring from those professions to pursue life full-time with his wife and hobbies.



Hal had many passions to include hunting, fishing, backpacking, and coffee. He enjoyed day hikes and spending weeks on the Appalachian Trail. He was a gifted carpenter, building with his brother Bob the family lake cabin and log cabin addition to his home. He plastered the dashboard of his van with "I gave blood" stickers and volunteered at Blackacre Nature Preserve.



He was preceded in death by his bride of 64 years, Tyler Taylor, his parents, two brothers, Eddie and Bob, one sister, Ruth Gillespie and his daughter, Natalie Bright Taylor. Survivors include his daughter Kit Taylor Tolbert (Todd), son Harold Aubrey Taylor (Sandra), and 6 grandchildren Aubrey Livingston (Josh), Tyler Forrester (Nathan), Scott Banks (Amanda), Wesley Taylor, Taylor Tolbert, and Cody Taylor (Hannah) and 3 great grandchildren Elizabeth Forrester, Skyler Taylor and Ruby Banks.



Visitation will be held 4 to 8 pm Friday, November 13, at Fern Creek Funeral Home. A private funeral service for extended family (due to local restrictions) will be held at Jeffersontown Christian Church on Saturday, November 14.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Jeffersontown Christian Church, duPont Manual Alumni Association, and Hosparus Health of Louisville. Heartfelt thanks to the congregation at Jeffersontown Christian Church, Jeff Sauer, Hosparus Health of Louisville, and his amazing caregivers (Kim, Maurine, Sherri, Debbie, Stacey, and Granny Nannies) for their wonderful care and thoughtful support.









