Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Life Church
3402 Goosecreek Road,
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
New Life Church
3402 Goosecreek Road,
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold C. "Bud" Ackerman Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold C. "Bud" Ackerman Jr. Obituary
Harold "Bud" C. Ackerman, Jr.

Louisville - Ackerman, Harold "Bud" C., Jr., Age 83, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. A native of Louisville, Harold was born to the late Harold C., Sr., and Helen Gray Ackerman on February 7, 1936.

Harold was self-employed as a commercial painting contractor. He was the owner of H.C. Ackerman & Son Painting Contractors. He was a member of New Life Church, former President of PDCA and the former President of The Builder's Exchange of Kentucky and a member for over 50 years. He eventually was named the Chairman Emeritus.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Beverly Barr Ackerman; son, David Ackerman; three daughters, Dr. Diane (Dr. Greg) Rennirt; Katie (Wil) Crotzer; Jenny (Richard) Birge; five grandchildren, Christopher Crotzer; Jacob Birge; Cameron Rennirt; Ty Birge; and Corey Birge. He is also survived by a sister, Delores Northcut; and nephew, Tony Northcut.

Funeral Services for Harold will be held 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at New Life Church, 3402 Goosecreek Road, Louisville, KY with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the church immediately before the service on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Harold to Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205, or to New Life Church, 3402 Goosecreek Road, Louisville, KY 40241.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now