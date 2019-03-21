|
Harold "Bud" C. Ackerman, Jr.
Louisville - Ackerman, Harold "Bud" C., Jr., Age 83, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. A native of Louisville, Harold was born to the late Harold C., Sr., and Helen Gray Ackerman on February 7, 1936.
Harold was self-employed as a commercial painting contractor. He was the owner of H.C. Ackerman & Son Painting Contractors. He was a member of New Life Church, former President of PDCA and the former President of The Builder's Exchange of Kentucky and a member for over 50 years. He eventually was named the Chairman Emeritus.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Beverly Barr Ackerman; son, David Ackerman; three daughters, Dr. Diane (Dr. Greg) Rennirt; Katie (Wil) Crotzer; Jenny (Richard) Birge; five grandchildren, Christopher Crotzer; Jacob Birge; Cameron Rennirt; Ty Birge; and Corey Birge. He is also survived by a sister, Delores Northcut; and nephew, Tony Northcut.
Funeral Services for Harold will be held 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at New Life Church, 3402 Goosecreek Road, Louisville, KY with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the church immediately before the service on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Harold to Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205, or to New Life Church, 3402 Goosecreek Road, Louisville, KY 40241.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019