Falls of Rough - Harold D. McClellan, Sr. "Jack" 84, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jack was born in Falls of Rough, KY on September 16, 1934 to the late John and Ella McClellan. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sarah J. Schickinger McClellan, one sister and two brothers.



Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, Deborah (Mike) Kaelin of Greentown, IN, Harold "David" McClellan, Jr. of Falls of Rough, KY, and Todd (Sarah) McClellan of McDonough, GA; seven grandchildren, Tina (Scott) Lynch, Michael Kaelin, Timmy (Kassie), Jonathan, Jason, Savannah and Thomas McClellan; four great-grandchildren, Jordan and Hayley Lynch, Kinley and Klaire McClellan; sisters Virginia Henning, Lenny Henning, Susie Duncan, Anna Johnson and Irene Butler; brothers Marvie, Johnny, and Roy McClellan, sister in law Julia Dever; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Jack was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Louisville, Ky. He worked as a milk man for Oscar Ewing Dairy for many years. In 1969 he began working for Ford Motor Company. He retired from the Ford Truck Plant in 1997. Upon his retirement, Jack and Sarah returned to the family farm in Falls of Rough. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.



A Funeral Service to honor the life of Jack will be held Monday, May 20, at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy Lou, KY 40272) with visitation on Sunday, May 19 from 4-8 pm, Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the .



