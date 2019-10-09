|
Harold "Butch" Durham
Louisville - 69, passed away on October 5, 2019.
Butch was born on March 6, 1950 in Englewood, Colorado to the late Harold Edward Durham and Delores Fleischman Durham. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Hank Durham; and brother-in-law, Paul Hollingshead.
He served in the US Navy during Vietnam Era, aboard USS New Orleans. After the service, Butch worked as a master carpenter until his recent illness. Butch was an amazing artist and had drawings commissioned by Hallmark. He met his loving and devoted wife, Cindy in Denver and for the last 27 years they have both resided in Louisville. Butch also pursed other interests including, gardening and bowling. Butch was enthusiastic about life and learning, and was always generous of his time with others.
Butch is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Cindy Kersey Durham; children, Robert Johnson (Megan), Glenn Durham (Tara) and Skip Durham; brothers, James Durham (Linda), Frances Durham (Maryann) and Michael Durham; sisters, Nancy Crittendon (Criss) and Katie Hollingshead; sister-in-law, Diane Kersey; and brother-in-law, David Kersey (Linda); many grandchildren, nieces, nephews; best friend, Joe Clark; and his faithful dog, Chance.
Visitation will be from 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a service to honor the life of Butch to follow at 3 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The s Project.
