Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
For more information about
Harold Ausmus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Ausmus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Edwin Ausmus


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Edwin Ausmus Obituary
Harold Edwin Ausmus

Louisville - 92, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was a retired machinist at Anaconda Aluminum, Navy WWII Veteran, Mason (West Point Lodge) & Member of South Louisville Christian Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, LaVerne, son, David Ausmus. He is survived by his son, Donald (Kathy), grandchildren; Robert, Travis & Mary, great grandchildren, Haley, Ben, Reece, Katelyn, Janie, Riley, Ryan & Chloe, sisters, Mildred Safina, Betty Edrington, Lee Johnson & Peggy French.

Funeral service will be 12 Noon Monday at Fairdale-McDaniel 411 Fairdale Rd. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2-8PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to White Mills Christian Camp.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now