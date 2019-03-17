|
Harold Edwin Ausmus
Louisville - 92, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was a retired machinist at Anaconda Aluminum, Navy WWII Veteran, Mason (West Point Lodge) & Member of South Louisville Christian Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, LaVerne, son, David Ausmus. He is survived by his son, Donald (Kathy), grandchildren; Robert, Travis & Mary, great grandchildren, Haley, Ben, Reece, Katelyn, Janie, Riley, Ryan & Chloe, sisters, Mildred Safina, Betty Edrington, Lee Johnson & Peggy French.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon Monday at Fairdale-McDaniel 411 Fairdale Rd. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2-8PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to White Mills Christian Camp.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019