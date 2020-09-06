Harold Edwin SmithFairdale - Mr. Harold Edwin Smith, age 77, of Fairdale, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Mr. Smith was born on May 27, 1943 in Louisville, KY to the late Oral and Velda Smith. Mr. Smith retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. He was a member of Highland Park Lodge No. 865 F & A M and Fairdale United Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Smith; son, Tony Busick and infant brothers, Oral Clifford Smith and Edward Ray Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Smith; children, Debbie Randall (Barry), Randall Smith (Donna), Steven Smith and Harold Jr. Smith (Anna); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Marvin Smith (Nancy) and Danny Smith; sisters, Barbara Collins (Earl), Leda Cooper (Bob) and Dianne Brewer (Lee). Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10515 Fox Avenue, Fairdale, KY 40118, with burial to follow in the family cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.).