1/1
Harold Edwin Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Edwin Smith

Fairdale - Mr. Harold Edwin Smith, age 77, of Fairdale, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Mr. Smith was born on May 27, 1943 in Louisville, KY to the late Oral and Velda Smith. Mr. Smith retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. He was a member of Highland Park Lodge No. 865 F & A M and Fairdale United Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Smith; son, Tony Busick and infant brothers, Oral Clifford Smith and Edward Ray Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Smith; children, Debbie Randall (Barry), Randall Smith (Donna), Steven Smith and Harold Jr. Smith (Anna); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Marvin Smith (Nancy) and Danny Smith; sisters, Barbara Collins (Earl), Leda Cooper (Bob) and Dianne Brewer (Lee). Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10515 Fox Avenue, Fairdale, KY 40118, with burial to follow in the family cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved