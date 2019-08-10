|
Harold G. Goodlett, SR
Charlestown - Harold G. Goodlett, Sr. 85 of Charlestown, IN passed away on August 8, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY.
He was born on August 9, 1933 in Taylorsville, KY to Alexander and Florence Carlisle Goodlett. He retired from Sears Roebuck after 33 years as an outside home improvement salesman. He was co-owner of Harlin Investments & owned his own landscaping business. He was a 55 year member of First Baptist Church of Charlestown and was a charter member of the Charlestown Optimist Club and served as President. He was also elected and served for four years on the Charlestown Metropolitan School Board. He served several years on the Clark County Plan Commission & was Chairman of the Zoning Appeals Board. Harold was a charter member of the Charlestown Fire District Board and served as Chairman. He was also a member of Blazing Star Masonic Lodge #226 for over 62 years and served as Master in 1966. He was also a charter member of the Blazing Bright Order of the Eastern Star Lodge # 597 and over a 50 year member of the Valley of Indianapolis Scottish Rite.
Harold received the Bales Red Cross Humanitarian Award for Floyd and Clark Counties. He was the recepient of the Kiwanis Golden Leaf Award. Harold was known as a life long republican and served on the Charlestown Police Commission and the Charlestown Parks Board when a master plan developed. Harold enjoyed working in his garden and decorating his house and lawn for Christmas.
Among those preceding him in death were his parents; his first wife, Dottie Shouse Goodlett; grandson, Shelby Goodlett; brothers, Everett Goodlett, Thomas Goodlett, Kenneth Goodlett; sisters, Edna Goodlett, Olivia Martin, Katherine Kelien, Geneva Inghram; brother-in-laws, Zeb Martin, Woodrow Kelien, D. R. Stump, and Roy V. Inghram; sister-in-laws, Lucille Goodlett; step grandsons, James Overfelt and Joe Pinsel.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Hardy-Goodlett, daughters, Rita Whitton (Roger) of Louisville, KY and Susan Wilson (Scott) of Columbus, OH; sons, Harold G. Goodlett, JR of Henryville, IN and Mark Goodlett of Charlestown; step-daughter, Lynn Arndt (Curt) of Arizona; step-son, Jeff Hardy of Shepherdsville, KY; step-grandson, Nathan Harrington of Richmond, KY; sisters, Aline Stump and Mary Etta Coulter (Perry) both of Taylorsville, KY; brother, Bobby Goodlett of Lawrenceburg, KY; sister-in-law Isabel Goodlett of Taylorsville; grandsons Carter Whitton (Chelsea) of Shelbyville, KY, Jimmy Goodlett (Amanda) of Taylorsville, Lewis Staum of Columbus, OH., granddaughters, Nancy Spence (Eric) of Denver, CO., Sarah Benjamin (Chase) of Columbus, OH, Leigh Ann Goodlett of Taylorsville, KY and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Charlestown with burial in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday at Grayson Funeral Home and after 9 am on Tuesday at the church.
Eastern Star Services will be held at 7 pm on Monday with Masonic services to follow.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Blazing Star Masonic Lodge at Post Office Box 174 Charlestown, IN 47111
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019