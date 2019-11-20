Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home
4327 Taylor Blvd.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home
4327 Taylor Blvd.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Whitener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold G. "Skip" Whitener

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold G. "Skip" Whitener Obituary
Harold G. "Skip" Whitener

Louisville - Harold G. "Skip" Whitener, 91 passed away Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019.

He was a retired CSX employee and his church family is Kenwood Heights Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eva.

Survivors include one son Randall Whitener (Jane), sisters Dorothy Truman, Emma Younce, and Thelma Cundiff, brother Leonard Whitener, 2 grandchildren Scott Whitener and Alyssa Yuen and 2 great grandchildren Genny Yuen and Nolan Whitener.

Funeral service 1 PM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 10 AM till time of service on Monda.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -