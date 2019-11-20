|
|
Harold G. "Skip" Whitener
Louisville - Harold G. "Skip" Whitener, 91 passed away Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019.
He was a retired CSX employee and his church family is Kenwood Heights Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eva.
Survivors include one son Randall Whitener (Jane), sisters Dorothy Truman, Emma Younce, and Thelma Cundiff, brother Leonard Whitener, 2 grandchildren Scott Whitener and Alyssa Yuen and 2 great grandchildren Genny Yuen and Nolan Whitener.
Funeral service 1 PM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 10 AM till time of service on Monda.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019