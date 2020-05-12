Harold Gene Burton
Harold Gene Burton

Harold Gene Burton, age 73, passed away on May 8th 2020 He was preceded in death by his parents Eyuell and Mae Burton. Sisters, Kathy Blake and Phyllis Bogard. He is survived by his brother Jim Burton, Daughter Shannon Drennen and two grandchildren. Harold donated his body to science with cremation to follow. He was a member of Middletown Baptist Church, and his Faith in Christ was immense.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
