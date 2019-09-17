|
Harold Goode, Sr.
Louisville - Harold Goode, Sr. gained his wings on Saturday, September 17, 2019 at home with his beloved wife by his side. Harold was born October 12, 1932 in Bessemer City, NC. Harold was a retired SFC from the United States Army and the VA Hospital.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years Ann G. Goode, son Dr. Michael R. Fain (Patrick Morgan), daughter Carla D. Thomas (Kermic P.Thomas, Jr.) two Sisters; Barbara Hyman (William) and Gloria Myles (Darrell), grandson Marcus Thomas, two Great Granddaughters Ariyanna and Annyston and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
All services will be held at Huglett Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 2115 W. Jefferson St. Louisville Kentucky 40212. The viewing will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. And Last Rites to be at 5:30 pm. Funeral is Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment is 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 23, 2019 in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, 2501 N. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff, Kentucky 40160.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to Huglett Temple A.M.E. Zion Church or to Hosparus P.O. Box 3525 Louisville, Kentucky 40232-9892 G.C. Williams Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019