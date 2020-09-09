Harold J. WintersLouisville - Harold J Winters "Junior", 76, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on October 26, 1943 in Kuttawa, Kentucky to the late Willie "Bill" and Hazel Winters.In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his siblings, Charles E. Winters, Christine Carroll, Willie Mae Brindley and Ruby Lee Phillips.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Willie L. Winters, Beth (Edward) Curry, and Todd Winters; grandchildren, Bradly and Brandon Winters; and siblings, John William Winters, JoAnn Hutchinson, Louise Hammons and Tom Winters.Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A service to celebrate his life will take place at 11:00 am at the funeral home on Saturday, September 12 with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.To leave a special message for the family, please visit