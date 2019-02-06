|
|
Harold Jackson
Louisville - 69 passed away January 28th 2019.
He retired from Colgate and was a member of Twelfth St. Primitive Baptist Church and a member of Cabbage Patch.
He is survived by his children, Harold L. Jackson (Michelle), Johnathan and Britany Jackson; sister Brenda Jackson; seven grandchildren.
Visitation: Friday, Feb. 8th from 5-8 pm at A.D. Porter and Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut Street.
Funeral: Sat. Feb. 9th 11:00 am at Twelfth Street Primitive Baptist Church, 2101 W. Main Street, Burial Highland Memory Gardens Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019