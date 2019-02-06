Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Twelfth Street Primitive Baptist Church
2101 W. Main Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Jackson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Jackson Obituary
Harold Jackson

Louisville - 69 passed away January 28th 2019.

He retired from Colgate and was a member of Twelfth St. Primitive Baptist Church and a member of Cabbage Patch.

He is survived by his children, Harold L. Jackson (Michelle), Johnathan and Britany Jackson; sister Brenda Jackson; seven grandchildren.

Visitation: Friday, Feb. 8th from 5-8 pm at A.D. Porter and Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut Street.

Funeral: Sat. Feb. 9th 11:00 am at Twelfth Street Primitive Baptist Church, 2101 W. Main Street, Burial Highland Memory Gardens Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.