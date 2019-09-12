|
Harold L. Bland
Louisville - 83, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Harold worked maintenance at G.E. for 40 years. He loved his church, Parkland Baptist, and he loved to travel. During his retirement, Harold and Matra were able to travel to all 50 states.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Matra; children, Jeffery Bland (Melanie) & Gwendolyn Anthony (Steve); siblings, Donnie Bland, Brenda Eastridge, David Bland, Joy Sprague, & Janet Wesley.
The family has chosen a private service with cremation to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019