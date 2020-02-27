|
|
Harold L. "Mac" McCutcheon
Corydon, IN - Harold L. "Mac" McCutcheon, age 90 passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Harold was born April 4, 1929 to the late Thomas and Pearl Vance McCutcheon at Depauw, Indiana. Harold was retired after 30 years of service from E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Louisville, KY, a Kentucky Colonel, member of Crandall Masonic Lodge No 591 F &A M and the New Salisbury United Methodist Church. Also, preceding him in death were a brother, Marvin McCutcheon and a sister, Alliene M. Wetzel.Surviving are his wife, Barbara J. Bussabarger McCutcheon.Sons:Larry L. McCutcheon (Rosemary) of Leavenworth, IN and Rick McCutcheon (Lana) of Corydon, IN: Daughter, Sandra S. Long (David) of Corydon, IN: Sister, Ardella R. Dodge of Depauw, IN: 13 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild,Funeral 1 P.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN with burial in Woods Chapel Cemetery, Ramsey, IN. Visitation 4 - 8 P.M. Friday and after 10 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Masonic rites at 7 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020