Harold Lloyd Jackson



Pekin, IN - Harold Lloyd Jackson, age 84 of Pekin, Indiana passed away November 4th, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. Military honors will be performed at 5:00 PM at Spring Valley Funeral Home in New Albany, Indiana.



Visitation will be held, Saturday, November 7th, 2020 from 4-8pm at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. His service will begin at 6 pm also at the funeral home. Cremation will follow per Harold's wishes.



Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Jackson family.









