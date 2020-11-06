Harold Lloyd Jackson
Pekin, IN - Harold Lloyd Jackson, age 84 of Pekin, Indiana passed away November 4th, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. Military honors will be performed at 5:00 PM at Spring Valley Funeral Home in New Albany, Indiana.
Visitation will be held, Saturday, November 7th, 2020 from 4-8pm at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. His service will begin at 6 pm also at the funeral home. Cremation will follow per Harold's wishes.
Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Jackson family.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.