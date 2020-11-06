1/1
Harold Lloyd Jackson
Harold Lloyd Jackson

Pekin, IN - Harold Lloyd Jackson, age 84 of Pekin, Indiana passed away November 4th, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. Military honors will be performed at 5:00 PM at Spring Valley Funeral Home in New Albany, Indiana.

Visitation will be held, Saturday, November 7th, 2020 from 4-8pm at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. His service will begin at 6 pm also at the funeral home. Cremation will follow per Harold's wishes.

Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Jackson family.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
1217 E. Spring St.
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 941-8477
