Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Mauldin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Lloyd Mauldin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Lloyd Mauldin Obituary
Harold Lloyd Mauldin

Louisville - Harold Lloyd Mauldin, 78, entered into rest on Saturday January 18, 2020. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Ann Mauldin. He was a former member of South Jefferson Baptist Church. He was the owner of Orell Feed and Hardware Store. Harold is survived by his Daughters, Anita Moore (Joe), Kathy Smith (David), Tammy Newton (Greg), Kimberly Melcher; 12 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. His funeral service will be held on Monday at 11am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -