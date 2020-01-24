|
|
Harold Lloyd Mauldin
Louisville - Harold Lloyd Mauldin, 78, entered into rest on Saturday January 18, 2020. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Ann Mauldin. He was a former member of South Jefferson Baptist Church. He was the owner of Orell Feed and Hardware Store. Harold is survived by his Daughters, Anita Moore (Joe), Kathy Smith (David), Tammy Newton (Greg), Kimberly Melcher; 12 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. His funeral service will be held on Monday at 11am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020