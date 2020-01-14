Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Harold Milton Rafferty Obituary
Harold Milton Rafferty

Louisville - 94, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born in Louisville to Carter and Lennie Rafferty. Harold was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army Amphibious Unit in the South Pacific. He was a Boilermaker and retired employee of Custom Products/Custom Dryers. He was a long-time member of Shively Baptist Church. Harold was a 55 year member of the Boilermakers Union.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Margarette "Joyce" Rafferty, his parents, and a daughter, Sandra Joyce Chaney. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Beverly Rafferty-Prather (Bill), Garry Rafferty, and Dana Rafferty-Parker (Bill); five grandchildren, Kim and Travis Chaney, Craig LaPointe, Josh Parker and Amanda Zani; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Chesney, Hadley, Justice, Penelope, Gwen and Lainey; and his beloved dog, Thumper.

Funeral service will at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shamrock Pet Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
