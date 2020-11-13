Harold Raymond "Buzz" HallLOUISVILLE - Harold Raymond "Buzz" Hall, Jr., 71 of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 7, 2020 after a courageous two-week battle with Covid-19.A native of New Albany, Indiana, Buzz was the 5th of 11 children born to Jackie and Harold Hall. Buzz was a loving son, loyal sibling, dear friend, an avid sports fan, and a dependable teammate. He loved all sports but excelled at tennis. He played on Indiana High School State Championship teams for New Albany High School and played collegiate tennis at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan where he qualified for Nationals his senior year. While there, his life would be forever changed for the better. He met the love of his life, Patti Rock, a native of St. Joseph, Michigan.Buzz devoted his life to Patti and his family and always made them his top priority. He never missed a special moment or milestone that was important in the life of someone he loved. What he treasured most was having his entire family together, something he enjoyed at least once a week during Sunday family dinners. It was the best part of everyone's week!He was an avid reader and regularly took his grandkids on adventures to the bookstore; it was always the highlight of their day and his. He had a knack for trivia, a love of sweets, and a passion for doing anything with his grandchildren - be it playing cards, watching them play sports, attending their performances, taking them on daily adventures, or simply having them over. Their favorite place to go was "Grandma and Pawpaw's house."Buzz was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Miller) Hall and Harold Raymond Hall; and brother, James "Moe" Hall.He leaves behind many loved ones to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy of compassion and generosity, including his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Patricia "Patti" (Rock) Hall; children, Charles "BJ" Hall (Angie), Erin Rasinen (William), and Katie Logsdon (Lee); and seven grandchildren whom he adored and who loved their "Pawpaw Buzz" beyond measure: Maggie Hall, Reese Hall, Sydney Hall, Cora Rasinen, Cole Rasinen, Tess Logsdon, and Ruby Logsdon. He is also survived by 9 brothers and sisters: Kitty Buckel (Larry), Ronald "Budgie" Hall (Glenna), Joyce Browning, Nancy Seacat, John Hall (Deby), Mike Hall (Diane), Dave Hall (Denise), Karen Keeler (Chris), and Kevin Hall (Melia). He also had numerous Godchildren entrusted to him and dozens of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews who would say there was no one like "Uncle Buzz."Buzz had the ability to make the ordinary, extraordinary. The smallest activity with him always felt like the biggest adventure. In sports or in life, whether a loved one was winning or losing, thriving or failing, he had 100% pride in them and would remind them of that in really special ways.Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private funeral mass at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Louisville, KY followed by Christian burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery in New Albany, Indiana, will be held in late November. A celebration of Buzz's life will be planned when it is safe for everyone to gather. In the meantime, celebrate his life with a trip to DQ and have a #blizzardforbuzz. While you are there, and if you're able, pay a special treat forward to someone else in line. Show kindness to a stranger - it was something Buzz always did.