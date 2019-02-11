|
Harold T. Diamond
Louisville - Harold T. Diamond, 89, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at The Barrington of Oakley in Cincinnati, OH.
He was born April 13, 1929 in North Matewan, West Virginia, a son of the late Covington G. Diamond and Harriett "Hattie" Sparks Diamond.
Harold was a civil engineer for the Army Corp of Engineers and was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, having served during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Beargrass Christian Church for more than 50 years, where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Chairman of the Board and was honored as an Elder Emeritus.
In addition to his parents, Harold is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Bettye Jean (Stanfield) Diamond and a brother, Emmett V. Diamond.
Harold is survived by his two daughters, Kennetha (Dan) Schmits of Newport, KY and Susan (Steve) Riley of Hilton Head Island, SC; six grandchildren, Jason (Tyane) Elder, Hayley (Shannon) Lantz, Kelly Riley, Brad (Kyla) Riley, Hannah Riley and Monica (Ken) Borne; and six great-grandchildren, Alex Weatherspoon, Dalton, Gracelyn and Gretchen Elder, and Gabriel and Bennett Lantz.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will precede the funeral at 11:00 am Monday at the church.
In following Harold's wishes, please direct memorial contributions to Beargrass Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019