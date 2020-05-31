Harold T JohnsonLouisville - Harold Thomas Johnson, 91 of Louisville, passed away on May 29, 2020.Born September 26, 1928 to the late John Fred and Carrie Marie Johnson, Harold was also preceded in passing by his sister, Helen Richardson.He was a 1946 graduate of Louisville Male High School, where he was a member of the band and ROTC. He retired in March 1992 after serving for 45 years with the former Louisville Title Insurance Company (later Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company).Harold was a long time member of the Highland Park First Baptist Church where he served many years as a deacon and treasurer. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.Harold is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Johnson (Cowles); his daughter Sandra Johnson McAlister; son Edwin Johnson (Debra); three grandchildren, Brice Quire, Brandi Quire Mellick (Keith), and Ryan Johnson (Sarah); and eight great-grandchildren.A visitation will be from 11:30-1:30pm on Wednesday, June 3 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Harold's honor will begin immediately at 1:30pm. A private burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.