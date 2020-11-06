Harold TaylorLouisville - 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020.He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 39, Scottish Rite and was a Shriner. He retired from Brown Forman Distillery after 43 years.He is preceded in death by daughter, Glenda Murphy; son, Lenny Alfred; grandchildren, Yolinda and Matthew Parker and great grandchildren, Brantley Cranmer and Isabella Goff.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ann Alfred Taylor; children, Joanie Blankenship, Sherry Goode (Ronnie), Denny Alfred, Penny Giles (Kenny), Jenny Jones (Jeff), Trish Brumleve (Pete) and Alice Neuner (Norman); 19 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren and 25 great great grandchildren.His Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Highway with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West to follow. Visitation will be Monday, 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.