Harper Pepsi Romei
1997 - 2020
Harper Pepsi Romei

Louisville - 22, of Louisville passed from this world on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born to Christopher Romei and Dawn Thayer on August 14, 1997 in Cleveland Ohio.

Harper worked for UPS and volunteered his time with the Humane Society. He was an avid activist for civil rights and social justice. He taught those around him to be accepting, loving and open to others regardless of where they are in life. Harper was a percussionist and artist. His indelible touch will forever remain with us.

In addition to his parents, Harper is survived by his brother, Alex Thayer as well as extended family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday July 3, 2020 for Harper from 3 - 6 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory; 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial gifts may be made in Harper's honor to either the Human Rights Campaign (HRC.org), Translifeline.org or Suicidepreventionlifeline.org






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

