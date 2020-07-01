Harper Pepsi Romei
Louisville - 22, of Louisville passed from this world on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born to Christopher Romei and Dawn Thayer on August 14, 1997 in Cleveland Ohio.
Harper worked for UPS and volunteered his time with the Humane Society. He was an avid activist for civil rights and social justice. He taught those around him to be accepting, loving and open to others regardless of where they are in life. Harper was a percussionist and artist. His indelible touch will forever remain with us.
In addition to his parents, Harper is survived by his brother, Alex Thayer as well as extended family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday July 3, 2020 for Harper from 3 - 6 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory; 3800 Bardstown Road.
Memorial gifts may be made in Harper's honor to either the Human Rights Campaign (HRC.org
), Translifeline.org
or Suicidepreventionlifeline.org