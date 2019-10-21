Resources
Harriet Elizabeth Waddell Obituary
LOUISVILLE - 83, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.

Mrs. Waddell was preceded in death by her husband James Lee Waddell.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Lee Waddell and Bridget Sanders; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Squire Jr., Mary, Benjamin and Ivory Stevenson, Norma Jean Ochoa, host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3540 Garland Ave. Funeral: 11am Friday, October 25, 2019 at the church , burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
