Harriet H. Knox
Louisville - 88, passed away Mon., Aug. 24, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Hill St. MBC and retired from Jefferson County Public Schools after 25 dedicated years of service. Survivors: loving partner Charles Fluker; nieces, Eddgra (Carl) Fallin and Shelia (Lonnie) Jones; stepdaughter, Linda Knox and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday at 11:00 AM followed by Memorial Service at noon. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Online condolences www.hathawayandclark.com