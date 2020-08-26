1/1
Harriet H. Knox
Harriet H. Knox

Louisville - 88, passed away Mon., Aug. 24, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Hill St. MBC and retired from Jefferson County Public Schools after 25 dedicated years of service. Survivors: loving partner Charles Fluker; nieces, Eddgra (Carl) Fallin and Shelia (Lonnie) Jones; stepdaughter, Linda Knox and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday at 11:00 AM followed by Memorial Service at noon. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Online condolences www.hathawayandclark.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
29
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
