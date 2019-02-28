Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Adath Jeshurun Cemetery
2926 Preston Hwy.
Louisville, KY
Harriet Platoff Dicter

Harriet Platoff Dicter Obituary
Harriet Platoff Dicter

Louisville - age 97, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away February 26, 2019 at Cherokee Park Rehab.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Herman M. Dicter, her son Richard M. Dicter, her parents Harry and Rosa Platoff and her two brothers Edward and Alvin Platoff and her sisters Emma Platoff and Lillian (Jacobs).

Harriet is survived by her daughter Barbara (Jerry) Lozner, and her grandchildren Amy (Steven) Rodriguez, Joshua (Melissa) Lozner and Stacy (Keith) Kaplan and her eight Great-Grandchildren, Alex, Jessica, Ava, Tessa, Noah, Abigail, Liliana, and Eleanor.

A Special Thanks goes to her doting nieces Marcia Schuster, Roz Schneider, Polly Waldman, Pam Buren, and nephew Charles Niren (Marilyn) who consistently visited and gave loving attention to her. Their children also visited often and shared their time.

The care given by her Nurses, Caregivers, Aides and Staff at Cherokee Park Rehab and by Hosparus Louisville was invaluable.

Graveside services will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 P.M. at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 2926 Preston Hwy., Louisville, KY. Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. is attending to the family. There will be no other visitation.

Donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Congregation Adath Jeshurun
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
