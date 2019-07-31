Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Adath Jeshurun Cemetery
Harriett Lynn "Mutzie" Perellis


1933 - 2019
Harriett Lynn "Mutzie" Perellis Obituary
Harriett "Mutzie" Lynn Perellis

Louisville - Harriett "Mutzie" Lynn Perellis was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 8, 1933, and died on July 29, 2019, at the age of 86 after a short battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Florence Kaplin and brother Edwin "Eddie" Kaplin.

Upon graduating from Atherton High School, Mutzie married the love of her life Maurice "Maish" Perellis, M.D. who predeceased her in May 2000. Mutzie raised three rambunctious sons, Jeff (Susan), Andy (Florie), & David (Debbie) who caused her to have hives until David, the youngest, went off to college.

Mutzie and Maish had an active social life with their "Poker Club" friends and their childhood friends. They enjoyed European travels, Caribbean cruises, and many trips to Las Vegas. "Mimi," as she was affectionately called by her family, was a voracious reader, enjoyed movies, the company of her "Lunch Bunch" friends, but especially enjoyed chatting with her sister-in-law and best friend, Sharon Kaplin, multiple times a day.

Mimi's world revolved around family. She so looked forward to family vacations and any holiday time with family. She really loved spending time with her grandchildren; Brett, Taylor (Craig), Cara (Danny), Jonathan (Shana), Brooke (Brent), and Ethan. Her great-grandchildren Macklin, Dempsey, Larkin & Greta were the lights of her life. She will be missed by all who knew her. As Mimi was fond of saying, "look what Maurice and I created."

The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Kommer and his very caring staff of the CBC Group of Baptist Health and the caregivers from Caring For You for their warmth and compassion.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. with burial at the Adath Jeshurun Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cantor Lipp's Discretionary Fund at Congregation Adath Jeshurun, Hosparus Health or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019
