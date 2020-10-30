1/1
Harrison Fox
Harrison Fox

Louisville - Charles Harrison Fox, 70, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

He was a graduate of Fern Creek High School and the University of Louisville J.B. Speed School of Engineering. He was a retired civil engineer, spending his entire career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church.

Harrison was a nature lover and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. "Jimmy" and Mary Terrell Fox; and brother, William Hayes Fox.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Colgate Rogers Fox; children, Jessica Fox, Michelle Hofelich (Kevin) and Kristy Taylor; grandchildren, Kimberly Hofelich, Alison Hagen (Chad), and Amber and Megan King; great granddaughter, Alexis Hofelich; and sister, Cathey Jones.

His funeral is 12pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Jeffersontown Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7pm Tuesday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
