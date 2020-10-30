Harrison FoxLouisville - Charles Harrison Fox, 70, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020.He was a graduate of Fern Creek High School and the University of Louisville J.B. Speed School of Engineering. He was a retired civil engineer, spending his entire career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church.Harrison was a nature lover and enjoyed hunting and fishing.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. "Jimmy" and Mary Terrell Fox; and brother, William Hayes Fox.He is survived by his wife, Anna Colgate Rogers Fox; children, Jessica Fox, Michelle Hofelich (Kevin) and Kristy Taylor; grandchildren, Kimberly Hofelich, Alison Hagen (Chad), and Amber and Megan King; great granddaughter, Alexis Hofelich; and sister, Cathey Jones.His funeral is 12pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Jeffersontown Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7pm Tuesday.