Harry A. Anspach JR. "Buster"
Louisville - Harry A. Anspach Jr. "Buster" 73, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Harry was precedded in death by his parents Harry Sr. and Naomi also his brother George Sr.
Buster is survived by his daughter Kimberly Flener (Adam); siblings Gayle Whitenack, Kathy Hayse, and Thomas Anspach; three grandchildren Taylor Shultz (Donald), Kaleigh and Julia Flener.
Buster chose cremation, his memorial service will be held at a later date. Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the Anspach family may be left at, www.advantagefunerals.com
