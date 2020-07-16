1/
Harry A. "Buster" Anspach Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry A. Anspach JR. "Buster"

Louisville - Harry A. Anspach Jr. "Buster" 73, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Harry was precedded in death by his parents Harry Sr. and Naomi also his brother George Sr.

Buster is survived by his daughter Kimberly Flener (Adam); siblings Gayle Whitenack, Kathy Hayse, and Thomas Anspach; three grandchildren Taylor Shultz (Donald), Kaleigh and Julia Flener.

Buster chose cremation, his memorial service will be held at a later date. Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the Anspach family may be left at, www.advantagefunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved