Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Harry A. Eskridge

Harry A. Eskridge Obituary
Harry A. Eskridge

Louisville - Harry A Eskridge, 91, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home.

He was a member of Southeast Christian Church, a graduate of the University of Louisville, served in the Korean War as First Lieutenant Combat Engineers, and was Senior Vice President of Whittenburg Construction Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Effie Eskridge; sisters, Mary Johnson, Blanch Mikitka and Martha Dix; and brothers, Franklin and Philip Eskridge.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Marjorie Standiford; children, Keith Eskridge (Kathy) of Louisville, Susan Hamburg (Jay) of Orlando, FL. and Elizabeth Eskridge of Louisville; and grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, and Emily Eskridge.

His funeral service is 5:00pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is after 3:00pm Saturday until the time of the service.

Expression of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
