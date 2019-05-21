Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Harry A. Hoffer Obituary
Harry A. Hoffer

Pewee Valley - Harry A. Hoffer, 84 of Pewee Valley passed away on Saturday, May 18th, 2019. He was a graduate of U of L Speed school and he was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War. He was a Freemason and a Shriner.

Harry was born on August 13th, 1934 in Louisville, KY to Harry Sr. and Bess Hoffer. He is survived by his three children, Sally Black (Doug), Craig Hoffer (Sharon) and Holly Reed (Ty). Harry has 5 grandchildren, Brandon Black, Katy Baker, Taylor Hoffer, Andrea Logsdon and Ellie Reed, 8 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Jean Burton.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife and life partner, Nila L. (Burton) Hoffer and his parents, Harry Sr. and Bess Hoffer.

Harry's visitation will be Thursday May 23, 2019 from 10AM to 1PM with his funeral service to follow at 1 PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Burial will follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, KY, with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to U of L Speed School or Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019
