Harry A. Hoffer
Pewee Valley - Harry A. Hoffer, 84 of Pewee Valley passed away on Saturday, May 18th, 2019. He was a graduate of U of L Speed school and he was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War. He was a Freemason and a Shriner.
Harry was born on August 13th, 1934 in Louisville, KY to Harry Sr. and Bess Hoffer. He is survived by his three children, Sally Black (Doug), Craig Hoffer (Sharon) and Holly Reed (Ty). Harry has 5 grandchildren, Brandon Black, Katy Baker, Taylor Hoffer, Andrea Logsdon and Ellie Reed, 8 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Jean Burton.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and life partner, Nila L. (Burton) Hoffer and his parents, Harry Sr. and Bess Hoffer.
Harry's visitation will be Thursday May 23, 2019 from 10AM to 1PM with his funeral service to follow at 1 PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Burial will follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, KY, with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to U of L Speed School or Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019