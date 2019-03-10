Services
Harry Bishop Martin Obituary
Harry Bishop Martin

Louisville - Harry Bishop Martin 89 of Louisville passed away Friday March 8, 2019 at his residence. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, a retired machinist for GE Appliance Park Building 1, and a longtime patron of the Hitching Post Inn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Martin; daughters, Robbie Gail and Donna Marie; and step-son, Mike Schwab.

He is survived by his sons, Harry "Tony" Martin (Rebecca), Kenneth "Pat" Martin (Melissa), and Jack Schwab (Lynn); daughter, Kathy Kline (Paul); 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Martha Goeing and Helen Bullen.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery 1600 Newburg Rd.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or .

RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
