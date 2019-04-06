|
|
Harry Burton
Louisville - Harry S. Burton, 88, of Louisville, passed away suddenly in a car accident on Monday April 1, 2019. He was an avid bowler, a great story teller, and a true lover of his dog button.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy Burton; and 2 nephews, Michael Purcell and Shawn Purcell.Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Purcell; 7 nieces and nephews, Cheryl, Sheila, Kevin, Colleen, Maureen, Brian, Shannon; niece, Judy Stead; friends, Linda and Dennis.The Funeral Service will be held on Monday April 8, 2019 at 10am in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel. The visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the Funeral Home. Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019