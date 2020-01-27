Resources
Harry Castagna

Harry Castagna Obituary
Harry Castagna

Harry F Castagna, 79 , went to be with the Lord Friday January 24, 2020. He died peacefully at Franciscan Nursing Home.

He was born April 30, 1940 in Petaluma, CA. He was the son of Anna Mae M. Cannon and Harold V. Castagna.

He was a career member of the US Military with 4 years in the Navy and 22 years in the Army. He retired from the US Army in 1985.

Survivors include his daughter Kimberly Castagna Malone ( Thomas ) Louisville, Ky. One sister Lana M. Carter, The Villages, FL and one grandchild Hannah M. Patton, Bardstown,Ky.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by The Neptune Society with burial at sea.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
