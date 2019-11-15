Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry Denney


1939 - 2019
Harry Denney Obituary
Harry Denney

Scottsville - Harry Denney, 80, of Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Louisville on August 12, 1939 to the late Simpson and Ellen Denney. He was a retired firefighter with Shively Fire Department. He enjoyed driving race cars, fishing and hunting and spending time with his family at the lake.

In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Shelton.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Anna Faye Denney; a son, Harold M. Denney; grandchildren, Kim, Hunter, Donnie, Dave, Denny and Destiny; 11 great grandchildren; and siblings, Audrey Gardner, of Cincinnati, OH, Carol Roberts, of Columbus, MS and Kathy Ritz of Floyd Knobbs, IN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
