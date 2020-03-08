|
Harry Dewayne Snellen, Sr.
Shepherdsville - Harry Dewayne Snellen Sr., 72, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Abel and Viola Snellen. He retired from the US Army as a Master Sergeant and proudly served in Vietnam where he received 2 Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He was a devoted and loving Dad, Papaw, and brother and his sense of humor will be missed by everyone that knew him.
In addition to his parents, Dewayne is preceded in death by his siblings Larry Snellen, Terry Snellen, Danny Snellen, Michael Snellen, Patty Snellen and Carolyn Whitaker.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kristina Snellen, Harry D (Fawn) Snellen, Jr., Anna (Tom) Harthausen; grandchildren, Caitlin Snellen, Ian Snellen, Dakota Harthausen and Abigail Snellen; siblings, Bonnie (Kenny) Hart, Joyce (Steve) Howerton, Karen (Jimmy) Miller, Kim (Corky) Hester, Vickie (Bobby) Powers, Charlie Snellen and Jimmy Snellen; and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family will accept guests for a time of gathering to celebrate Dewayne's life from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy) with burial to follow at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020