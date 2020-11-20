Harry Donald Crisler
LOUISVILLE - Harry Donald Crisler, 82, died November 18, 2020 at The Enclave of East Louisville. He was the husband of Carolyn Kolter. They shared 54 years of marriage together. Born in Marion, Indiana he was the son of Harry Donald Crisler Sr. and Jeannette Kostanzer. He graduated from Eastern High School and attended the University of Louisville. He was employed at Boston Shoe Company and worked as a retail manager until retirement. He belonged to Westport Baptist Church. Don and Carolyn enjoyed traveling and being with their grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughter, Carrie Paar Murphy (Bruce), grandchildren Roland, Eric, William Paar, 3 bonus grandsons, sisters Donna Forbes (Walt) and Susan Morton (Frank). He was predeceased by his parents, sister Shirley Williams (Malc) and son in law Christopher Paar.
Due to covid restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on November 25. The family hopes to have a memorial service in 2021.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and Hospurus of Louisville.