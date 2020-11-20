1/1
Harry Donald Crisler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Donald Crisler

LOUISVILLE - Harry Donald Crisler, 82, died November 18, 2020 at The Enclave of East Louisville. He was the husband of Carolyn Kolter. They shared 54 years of marriage together. Born in Marion, Indiana he was the son of Harry Donald Crisler Sr. and Jeannette Kostanzer. He graduated from Eastern High School and attended the University of Louisville. He was employed at Boston Shoe Company and worked as a retail manager until retirement. He belonged to Westport Baptist Church. Don and Carolyn enjoyed traveling and being with their grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughter, Carrie Paar Murphy (Bruce), grandchildren Roland, Eric, William Paar, 3 bonus grandsons, sisters Donna Forbes (Walt) and Susan Morton (Frank). He was predeceased by his parents, sister Shirley Williams (Malc) and son in law Christopher Paar.

Due to covid restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on November 25. The family hopes to have a memorial service in 2021.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and Hospurus of Louisville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
Cave Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved