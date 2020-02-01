Resources
Harry Estel Pitts Jr.

Harry Estel Pitts Jr. Obituary
Louisville - 58, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.

He was a retired U.S. Air Forces Veterans.

He is survived by his spouse, Lois Dupree Pitts; mother, Versie Pitts; children,Dywane J. Pitts Sr. (Jovan) and Jamal Pitts; siblings, Vivian Pitts, Anthony Pitts and Corey Pitts; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, with funeral service to follow at noon , Entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
