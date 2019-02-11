Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Hamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Hamm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Hamm Obituary
Harry Hamm

Crestwood - Harry Hamm passed away February 8th, 2019. He is survived by Ann Hamm, his wife of 51 years, his brother, Tommy Hamm(Susan), Nephews; Todd (Karena), Craig, Ted (Lucibeth) and many, many Nephews and Neices. He was a loyal University of Kentucky fan. Visitiation will be held on Tuesday, February 12th from 10AM-12PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 12PM. A private burial will take place after. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Harry's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.