|
|
Harry Hamm
Crestwood - Harry Hamm passed away February 8th, 2019. He is survived by Ann Hamm, his wife of 51 years, his brother, Tommy Hamm(Susan), Nephews; Todd (Karena), Craig, Ted (Lucibeth) and many, many Nephews and Neices. He was a loyal University of Kentucky fan. Visitiation will be held on Tuesday, February 12th from 10AM-12PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 12PM. A private burial will take place after. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Harry's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019