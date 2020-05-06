Harry James Tucker
Mr. Harry James Tucker Sr.

Louisville - 72, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 4th, 2020. He is survived by his wife of close to 50 years, Margaret Tucker, sons Harry Tucker Jr. (Collette) and Darryl Tucker Sr. (Jennifer). Sister - Lugina Tucker-Smith, 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Services will be private.

A.D. Porter and Sons Funeral Home located at 1300 W. Chestnut Street and will be live streamed.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
