Harry L. Hargadon, Jr.

Louisville - Harry is the beloved husband of of 64 years of Jean "Bootsie" Hargadon, father of Kevin Harrison Hargadon, Patrick Martin Hargadon, and Kate (Denis) Giuliani, grandfather of seven and great grandfather of five. He was brought great joy by his loving grandchildren Katy (David) Runge, and James (Angela), David (Marisa), Mary, Christopher, John, and Caroline Giuliani, and great grandchildren Meghan and Elizabeth Runge, and Jonah, Chloe and Bennett Giuliani.

Harry is the eldest son of Harry L. Hargadon, Sr. and Frances Foulk, brother of Maureen Cassilly, Deanna Schultz, Pat Martin, and Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Maureen and Deanna, and his son Patrick.

Harry graduated from St. Xavier High School, Xavier University, and the University of Louisville School of Law (1959).

Please see www.RattermanBrothers.com for further obituary information or to send online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019
