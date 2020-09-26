1/1
Harry Lee "Sonny" Prentice
Harry Lee "Sonny" Prentice

He's playing in a new band now… Harry Lee "Sonny" Prentice breathed music. He started playing in local bars when he was just a kid, and never stopped hearing the rhythm of the bass and the heat of a good guitar lick. He could play just about any stringed instrument and made his living playing in bands and bars all over Kentucky. Being a musician who played at night gave Sonny time to pursue his other great love during the day- being a dad.

His passion for music was only exceeded by his passion for his family. His wife, Joanie, was his muse and the love of his life. His son, Erik, was his pal and trusty roadie for many a gig. And later in life, three little "grandgirls" - Aidan, Cami, and Brennan - stole his heart and gave new rhythm to his life. Nothing made this Pop Pop happier than being with those girls- unless it was introducing them to the music that shaped his life.

Sonny was diagnosed with Parkinson's in his 40's and he handled the diagnosis with his trademark pluck and grace; he had an unmatched zest for life and ability to keep moving forward that has made its mark on everyone he met. His light made everyone in his world shine a little brighter. He fought figuratively- and literally through his involvement with Rock Steady Boxing, a local nonprofit that teaches individuals with Parkinson's how to box to keep their bodies moving- to keep playing his song as long as he could. And although he gave it his all, even the sweetest song must eventually end.

Plans for celebrations of life / memorial services are still in the works. More details to come.

The family requests that instead of flowers or food please donate to TKO Parkinson's, Rock Steady Boxing's yearly fundraiser, in Sonny's name to help those still fighting Parkinson's fight a little longer.

Checks can be sent to:

TKO Parkinson's

2828 Klondike Lane

Louisville, KY 40218

Please add to memo line: In memory of Sonny Prentice




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
