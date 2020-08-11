1/1
Harry Lee Skinner
Harry Lee Skinner

Frankfort - Harry Lee Skinner, 77, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at U. of L. Jewish Hospital in Louisville following a long illness. Harry retired as a chemist in 1996 following 36 years of service with the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Survivors include his wife, Zenobia Middleton Skinner; his son, Sharrif Diyon Skinner (Fatimah Salat, significant other); his daughter, Aiesha Cantrice Skinner (Sammy Curtis, significant other); three brothers, Michael Skinner, George Skinner (Geraldine) and Gary Skinner and his sister, Doris Skinner.

Private funeral services Saturday. The wake, open to the public, will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Webb Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to Bethesda Temple Church of the Living God, PO Box 1006, Frankfort, KY 40602 or Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences at www.morton-beckley.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Wake
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
1144 W. Main
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-3750
