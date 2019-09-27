|
|
Harry Lee Waterfield II
Frankfort - Harry Lee Waterfield II passed away on September 24 after a two-year battle with Parkinson's. He was known for his love of family, passion for sports (Go Cats!), loyalty and generosity, dedication to Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, commitment to the city of Frankfort and Commonwealth of Kentucky, and the genuine warmth he felt toward all—friend or stranger. He was also known for his signature dance move (the Gator), colorful word choice (can't print here), and commitment to working hard and having a good time. Of all the titles he held in his lifetime, "Dad" and "Coach" were among his favorites.
Professionally, Harry Lee served as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company based in Frankfort, KY. He also served on many boards including those of Murray State University, Kentucky State University, Kentucky State Fair Board, Whitaker Bank, and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Personally, Harry Lee took great joy in being a father, grandfather, volunteer basketball coach, and friend.
Harry Lee is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancye Lee (Johnson); his daughters Whitney Waterfield (David Nofsinger) of Louisville, KY, and Ryan Waterfield (Greg Van Der Meulen) of Hailey, ID; his sons Harry Lee Waterfield III (Ashley) of Louisville, KY and Garth Waterfield (Kaitlin) of Lexington, KY; eight grandchildren: Harper (16) and Willis (13) Nofsinger; Townes (10) and Zula (6) Van Der Meulen; Harry Lee IV (12), Daniel (9), and Isabelle (8) Waterfield; and Kares (2) Waterfield. And in the final weeks, when he heard that Garth and Kaitlin were expecting a second child (his 9th grandchild), he was overjoyed. Harry Lee is also survived by his sisters Rose Gayle Waterfield Hardy and Nancy Waterfield Walton, both of Frankfort as well as his many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces for whom he felt so much love and admiration.
Services will be held in Frankfort, KY. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2 at Rogers Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3 at First Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the Frankfort Country Club at 12:30 p.m. The family will hold a private burial after the service and then join friends at Frankfort Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Day School. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019