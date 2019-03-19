Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry Lindley "Buddy" Bell


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Lindley "Buddy" Bell Obituary
Harry "Buddy" Lindley Bell

Pewee Valley - 76, was born January 9th, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Janet Jones Bell of 51 years, beloved daughter Evelyn "Evie" Kelly (Michael) and adored granddaughter, Morgan Rae Kelly. He is also survived by his niece, Carrie Pitsenberger (Tommy); nephew, David Hellwig (Julie); sister in law, Vanda Bell; and brother in law, Tom Pitsenberger. Also, his very special chosen family: Kay Ritter, Lisa, Chad, Connor and Kayli Adams. Buddy graduated from Eastern High School in 1960. He attended the University of Kentucky and received a Bachelors Degree from Murray State University. He received his Masters Degree from the University of Louisville and his Rank I in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. He loved his profession as Teacher and Coach. Buddy taught at Oldham County Middle School and Oldham County High School, also coaching football and track. He ended his career as Director of Pupil Personnel for the Oldham County Board of Education. Buddy was also instrumental in establishing the Little League Football Program in the County. He served on the Board of Directors for the Oldham County Library and the Historical Society. He enjoyed his antique trips, all holidays, U of K football games, but his most treasured moments in life were spending time with his family.

Funeral service will be Thursday, 11 am, Stoess Funeral Home with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 3-8 pm. condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
