|
|
Harry Savells, Sr.
Edgewater, FL - Harry Savells, Sr., age 76, of Edgewater, FL died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL. Born in Louisville to Calvin H. Sr. and LaMoyne Savells, Harry moved to Florida in 2004 to enjoy the warm winters.
A member of Beargrass Christian Church, Harry was a retired Industrial Arts teacher, his most important moments were spending time with his family and he enjoyed woodworking, woodworking and more woodworking. Harry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Saundra; 2 daughters, Katherine Savells M.D. (Jeff Sosnowski M.D.) and Elizabeth Savells (Chi Phan); 2 sons, Harry Savells, Jr. and David (Jessica) Savells; 5 grandchildren and sister, Dianne (Darryl) Hammond. Harry was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Savells, Jr.
Private service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Salvation Army, Salvation Army, 911 S. Brook St., Louisville, KY 40203.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019